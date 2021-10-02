Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $2.75 on Friday. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Serica Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

