Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,583.28

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,583.28 ($33.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,627 ($34.32). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,603 ($34.01), with a volume of 353,276 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,788.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,583.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.