Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on STRNY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of STRNY opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

