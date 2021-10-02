SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 142,079 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 278.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142,079 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Incyte by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

