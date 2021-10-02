SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,709 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 239.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

ORLY stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $629.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

