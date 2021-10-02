SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 380,277 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13,991.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after buying an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $8,428,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 165,760 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

