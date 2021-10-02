SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,976 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

