SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 929.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

