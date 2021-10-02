SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

NYSE LIN opened at $297.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.74. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

