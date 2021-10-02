Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Momo by 8,790.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Momo by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

