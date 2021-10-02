Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 5,465 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 200.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 88,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.