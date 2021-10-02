Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 320 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,473,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,490. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $142.25 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.99 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

