Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 3,201 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 184,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 153,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 134,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE:EBS opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.