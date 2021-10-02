Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 38.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 18.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $6,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $29.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

