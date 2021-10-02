Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.64. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $183.41 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

