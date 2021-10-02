Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.10% of CAI International worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth $281,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.