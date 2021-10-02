Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHLX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

