ShipChain Market Capitalization Reaches $409,111.91 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $409,111.91 and $17.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,393.96 or 0.44649987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00117542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00227474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

