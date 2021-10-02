Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Plans Dividend of $0.51

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5127 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27.

OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $12.05 on Friday. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRGHY shares. raised Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

