Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ECHO stock opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.77. The company has a market cap of £7.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. Echo Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Get Echo Energy alerts:

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.