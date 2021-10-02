Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Drops By 88.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 392,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. Adyen has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

