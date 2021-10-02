Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Decreases By 71.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 912.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $120.70 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $96.90 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

