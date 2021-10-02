Short Interest in American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Expands By 250.2%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 250.2% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at 0.72 on Friday. American Manganese has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.90.

Get American Manganese alerts:

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.