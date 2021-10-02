Short Interest in American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Expands By 250.2%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 250.2% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at 0.72 on Friday. American Manganese has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.90.
American Manganese Company Profile
