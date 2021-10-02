Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Increases By 648.0%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 648.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVRN stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Avra

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

