Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Increases By 648.0%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 648.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVRN stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About Avra
