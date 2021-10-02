Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Increases By 264.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the August 31st total of 694,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $5.99 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $469.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 610,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

