Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Declines By 71.0%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BOAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. BOA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BOA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

