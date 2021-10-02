Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Declines By 48.9%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMMB stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.