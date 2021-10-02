Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Decreases By 68.0%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,210,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
