Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Decreases By 72.7%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

