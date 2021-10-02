Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Drops By 78.3%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CSTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,960. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

