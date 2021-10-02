Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Rises By 706.7%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 706.7% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 594,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAC stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Edify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

