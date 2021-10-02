Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Expands By 100.0%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $37.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

