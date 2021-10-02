Short Interest in Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Rises By 2,100.0%

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE GFOR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

