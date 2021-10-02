Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Drops By 53.8%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VPV stock remained flat at $$13.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,834. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250,132 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

