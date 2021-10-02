Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Grows By 17,600.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGHPF opened at $40.02 on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

