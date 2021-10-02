Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Grows By 17,600.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGHPF opened at $40.02 on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

