Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Grows By 196.9%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIXT remained flat at $$2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,582. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

