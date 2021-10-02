Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Drops By 94.1%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAGE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Magellan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Get Magellan Gold alerts:

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.