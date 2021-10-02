Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Decreases By 69.8%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 186,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,014. Medigus has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

