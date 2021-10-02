Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Expands By 392.3%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 392.3% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanobiotix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $392.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.04. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.