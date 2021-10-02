Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Increases By 125.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 125,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,046. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.