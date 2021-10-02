Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Declines By 67.7%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

