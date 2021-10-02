Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Increases By 100.0%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

SARTF stock opened at $730.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $359.05 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.09.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

