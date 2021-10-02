Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Drops By 58.1%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Secoo by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Secoo alerts:

SECO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,897. Secoo has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.