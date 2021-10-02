Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Declines By 87.2%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SIELY stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Shanghai Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

