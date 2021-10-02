Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Increases By 120.0%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,900 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 219,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.67. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

