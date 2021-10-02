Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Declines By 57.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $19.76 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

THLLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

