Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Drops By 70.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

