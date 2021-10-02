Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Drops By 70.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $93.00.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.