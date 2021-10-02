Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Expands By 100.0%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSGTY stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.70. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

