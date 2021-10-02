Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Expands By 113.2%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the August 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ZLDAF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile
