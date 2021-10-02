ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of ShotSpotter worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,217,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTI stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $434.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,861.50, a PEG ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

